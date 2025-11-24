Left Menu

Quetta Qavalry Charge into Playoffs as Abu Dhabi T10 Heats Up

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 has reached its halfway mark with Quetta Qavalry securing a playoff spot after five consecutive wins. The Vista Riders follow in the standings, while other teams grapple for remaining spots. The tournament is filled with notable individual performances as the second half promises thrilling matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:15 IST
Khawaja Nafay of Quetta Qavalry in action during Abu Dhabi T10 (Image: Abu Dhabi T10 media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The race to the playoffs in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament intensifies as Quetta Qavalry becomes the first team to secure a playoff position with an impressive five-match winning streak. Their flawless campaign, marked by a perfect record and a stellar net run rate of 4.00, sets a high standard for other contenders.

As three playoff spots remain up for grabs, the Vista Riders have climbed to the second position with six points from four matches, despite a net run rate of -0.632. Meanwhile, a fierce competition unfolds between the UAE Bulls, Ajman Titans, Deccan Gladiators, and Northern Warriors, all tied at four points each, while Aspin Stallions keep their hopes alive with two points and a deteriorating net run rate.

Individual brilliance has been a hallmark of the tournament's opening week. Northern Warriors' Johnson Charles dominates the run-scoring with 204 runs, while Deccan Gladiators' Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Quetta Qavalry's Khwaja Nafay also shine with remarkable performances. In the bowling department, Aspin Stallions' Zohair Iqbal and Quetta Qavalry's Khuzaima Tanveer lead in wickets, promising more thrilling action ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

