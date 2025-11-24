Quetta Qavalry Charge into Playoffs as Abu Dhabi T10 Heats Up

The race to the playoffs in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament intensifies as Quetta Qavalry becomes the first team to secure a playoff position with an impressive five-match winning streak. Their flawless campaign, marked by a perfect record and a stellar net run rate of 4.00, sets a high standard for other contenders.

As three playoff spots remain up for grabs, the Vista Riders have climbed to the second position with six points from four matches, despite a net run rate of -0.632. Meanwhile, a fierce competition unfolds between the UAE Bulls, Ajman Titans, Deccan Gladiators, and Northern Warriors, all tied at four points each, while Aspin Stallions keep their hopes alive with two points and a deteriorating net run rate.

Individual brilliance has been a hallmark of the tournament's opening week. Northern Warriors' Johnson Charles dominates the run-scoring with 204 runs, while Deccan Gladiators' Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Quetta Qavalry's Khwaja Nafay also shine with remarkable performances. In the bowling department, Aspin Stallions' Zohair Iqbal and Quetta Qavalry's Khuzaima Tanveer lead in wickets, promising more thrilling action ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)