Ireland's Rugby Woes: Key Injuries Ahead of Six Nations

Ireland faces a setback in their rugby preparations as Ryan Baird and Jamie Osborne suffer significant injuries. Baird's leg injury and Osborne's shoulder problem make them doubtful for the Six Nations. Additionally, both will miss European Cup matches, while Joe McCarthy nears recovery from a foot injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's rugby team faces a significant setback ahead of the Six Nations, with flanker Ryan Baird sidelined for up to three months due to a leg injury and utility back Jamie Osborne out for four months with a shoulder issue. Both athletes are now in serious doubt for the competition.

Baird, a promising player in the Autumn tests, suffered a suspected fractured tibia during the loss to South Africa, according to coach Andy Farrell. Meanwhile, Osborne was injured in a match against Japan earlier this month.

As Ireland prepares to open their Six Nations campaign against France on February 5, they will also miss both players in the European Cup games. On a brighter note, lock Joe McCarthy is progressing in his recovery from a foot injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

