Ireland's Rugby Woes: Key Injuries Ahead of Six Nations
Ireland faces a setback in their rugby preparations as Ryan Baird and Jamie Osborne suffer significant injuries. Baird's leg injury and Osborne's shoulder problem make them doubtful for the Six Nations. Additionally, both will miss European Cup matches, while Joe McCarthy nears recovery from a foot injury.
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's rugby team faces a significant setback ahead of the Six Nations, with flanker Ryan Baird sidelined for up to three months due to a leg injury and utility back Jamie Osborne out for four months with a shoulder issue. Both athletes are now in serious doubt for the competition.
Baird, a promising player in the Autumn tests, suffered a suspected fractured tibia during the loss to South Africa, according to coach Andy Farrell. Meanwhile, Osborne was injured in a match against Japan earlier this month.
As Ireland prepares to open their Six Nations campaign against France on February 5, they will also miss both players in the European Cup games. On a brighter note, lock Joe McCarthy is progressing in his recovery from a foot injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Weekend in Sports: Victories, Upsets, and Injury Reports
Surprise Shifts: Shubman Gill's Injury Paves Way for New ODIs Line-Up
Regular skipper Shubman Gill misses out on selection after suffering neck injury.
Shaheen Afridi's Injury Clouds Pakistan's T20 Clash with Sri Lanka
KL Rahul to Lead Indian Cricket Team Amid Shubman Gill's Injury