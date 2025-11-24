Left Menu

Mick Schumacher to Race in IndyCar 2024 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Mick Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, has signed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to compete in the IndyCar series next year. The transition follows his tenure in endurance racing after losing his F1 seat. His diverse racing background is expected to bolster his IndyCar performance.

Updated: 24-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:00 IST
Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, son of renowned Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, is set to join the U.S. racing circuit next year with a new deal to compete in IndyCar.

Partnering with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Schumacher will showcase his skills on U.S. ovals and super-speedways, including the famous Indianapolis 500. The former F1 driver aims to leverage his extensive racing background to excel in the upcoming season.

Having already impressed during a test on the Indianapolis road course, Schumacher's entry promises to contribute significantly to the dynamics of the team, according to co-owner Bobby Rahal.

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

