Mick Schumacher to Race in IndyCar 2024 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Mick Schumacher, son of renowned Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, is set to join the U.S. racing circuit next year with a new deal to compete in IndyCar.

Partnering with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Schumacher will showcase his skills on U.S. ovals and super-speedways, including the famous Indianapolis 500. The former F1 driver aims to leverage his extensive racing background to excel in the upcoming season.

Having already impressed during a test on the Indianapolis road course, Schumacher's entry promises to contribute significantly to the dynamics of the team, according to co-owner Bobby Rahal.

