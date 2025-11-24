Left Menu

India Triumphs: Blind Women's Cricket Team Clinches World Cup Victory

India's blind women's cricket team celebrated a historic win in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. Captained by Deepika TC, the team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo. Players and officials, including Basanti Hansda, Anekha Devi, and CABI Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, expressed joy and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:05 IST
Indian Blind Women's T20 World champions being felicitated (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring achievement, the Indian blind women's cricket team, led by Deepika TC, clinched the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo on Sunday.

Basanti Hansda, a key player, expressed her pride and gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans. She emphasized the team's confidence and the strong performance that led to their victory. Hansda remarked, 'Winning the World Cup is a proud moment for our country and receiving such a warm welcome was unexpected.'

Anekha Devi highlighted the remarkable accomplishment, noting their success after just one year of playing. Meanwhile, CABI Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar urged the provision of financial and social support for talented athletes from humble backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

