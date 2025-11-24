India Triumphs: Blind Women's Cricket Team Clinches World Cup Victory

In an inspiring achievement, the Indian blind women's cricket team, led by Deepika TC, clinched the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo on Sunday.

Basanti Hansda, a key player, expressed her pride and gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans. She emphasized the team's confidence and the strong performance that led to their victory. Hansda remarked, 'Winning the World Cup is a proud moment for our country and receiving such a warm welcome was unexpected.'

Anekha Devi highlighted the remarkable accomplishment, noting their success after just one year of playing. Meanwhile, CABI Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar urged the provision of financial and social support for talented athletes from humble backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)