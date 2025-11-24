Left Menu

Triumphant Victory: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches World Cup

The Indian women's kabaddi team won the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, defeating Chinese Taipei 35-28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team, praising their grit, skills, and dedication. This victory marks their second consecutive World Cup title and serves as an inspiration for aspiring kabaddi players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:14 IST
Triumphant Victory: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches World Cup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's Kabaddi team on securing the 2025 World Cup title on Monday. Modi lauded the team's remarkable grit, skills, and unwavering dedication that led to this triumph.

In a statement on the social media platform X, he expressed pride in the team's achievement, highlighting their role in inspiring future generations to embrace Kabaddi and reach for their dreams.

The Indian women's team emerged victorious with a 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei, marking their second consecutive World Cup win. This notable achievement underscores the team's dominance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

