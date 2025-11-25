Manchester United Stumbles: Defeat by 10-Man Everton Raises Concerns

In a startling development for Manchester United, the team endured a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a 10-man Everton squad, Monday night. The match turned dramatic when Everton's Idrissa Gueye was expelled for an altercation with teammate Michael Keane, but United failed to seize the advantage.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall clinched the winning goal with a powerful shot from a distance, underscoring Manchester United's ongoing goalkeeping woes. Despite numerous attempts, including a notable strike from Bruno Fernandes, Everton's Jordan Pickford stood resilient in goal.

United, missing key players Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, remained ineffectual in the second half. Manager Ruben Amorim voiced frustration over the team's lackluster performance, acknowledging the need for significant improvement to vie for higher league positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)