India Battles Bravely But Falls to Belgium in Dramatic Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Clash

In a gripping contest, India displayed valor on the hockey field but narrowly lost to Belgium, 2-3, in a rain-disrupted Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match on Tuesday.

Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra made significant contributions for India with goals in the 33rd and 57th minutes, respectively, while Belgium's Roman Duvekot and Nicolas De Kerpel capitalized on crucial opportunities to secure the victory with scores in the 17th and 45th minutes. The Indian defense, led by defender Sanjay and goalkeeper Pawan, showed resilience but ultimately could not snatch an equalizer.

India next faces Malaysia, eager to bounce back after a promising start against South Korea in the tournament's initial stages.