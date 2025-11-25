South Africa Edges Towards Series Sweep with Lead in Guwahati Test

South Africa encountered setbacks in the morning session of day four in Guwahati, losing three wickets but extending their overall lead to a commanding 395 runs in the pivotal second test against India on Tuesday.

By tea, the South African side was 107-3, with prospects of a 2-0 series sweep looking bright after an opening match victory in Kolkata. Tony de Zorzi held steady on 21, while Tristan Stubbs contributed with 14 runs, amidst a strategically cautious approach to declaring their innings.

The day saw Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram opening with a 59-run stand, but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's prowess sent both players back to the pavilion. Captain Rishabh Pant, deputizing in Shubman Gill's absence, missed a crucial stumping chance off Washington Sundar, who succeeded in dismissing Temba Bavuma for three.

(With inputs from agencies.)