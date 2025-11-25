Left Menu

South Africa Edges Towards Series Sweep with Lead in Guwahati Test

South Africa lost three wickets in the morning session on day four but expanded their lead to 395 runs in the second test against India. At tea, they were 107-3, aiming for a 2-0 series victory. Key performances came from Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:26 IST
South Africa Edges Towards Series Sweep with Lead in Guwahati Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa encountered setbacks in the morning session of day four in Guwahati, losing three wickets but extending their overall lead to a commanding 395 runs in the pivotal second test against India on Tuesday.

By tea, the South African side was 107-3, with prospects of a 2-0 series sweep looking bright after an opening match victory in Kolkata. Tony de Zorzi held steady on 21, while Tristan Stubbs contributed with 14 runs, amidst a strategically cautious approach to declaring their innings.

The day saw Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram opening with a 59-run stand, but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's prowess sent both players back to the pavilion. Captain Rishabh Pant, deputizing in Shubman Gill's absence, missed a crucial stumping chance off Washington Sundar, who succeeded in dismissing Temba Bavuma for three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

 India
2
By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ensure a developed India: PM Modi in Ayodhya.

By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ...

 India
3
Siemens Energy India Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Rising Demand

Siemens Energy India Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Rising Demand

 India
4
Rooftop Collapse in New Delhi Injures Four

Rooftop Collapse in New Delhi Injures Four

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025