South Africa Edges Towards Series Sweep with Lead in Guwahati Test
South Africa lost three wickets in the morning session on day four but expanded their lead to 395 runs in the second test against India. At tea, they were 107-3, aiming for a 2-0 series victory. Key performances came from Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram.
South Africa encountered setbacks in the morning session of day four in Guwahati, losing three wickets but extending their overall lead to a commanding 395 runs in the pivotal second test against India on Tuesday.
By tea, the South African side was 107-3, with prospects of a 2-0 series sweep looking bright after an opening match victory in Kolkata. Tony de Zorzi held steady on 21, while Tristan Stubbs contributed with 14 runs, amidst a strategically cautious approach to declaring their innings.
The day saw Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram opening with a 59-run stand, but left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's prowess sent both players back to the pavilion. Captain Rishabh Pant, deputizing in Shubman Gill's absence, missed a crucial stumping chance off Washington Sundar, who succeeded in dismissing Temba Bavuma for three.
(With inputs from agencies.)
