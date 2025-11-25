Tristan Stubbs: Scripting South Africa's Test Dominance

Tristan Stubbs exhibited remarkable concentration, driving South Africa to a formidable 507-run lead by lunch on the fourth day of their second Test against India. After scoring 220 for four across two sessions, South Africa's dominance was evident as Stubbs, who missed a fifty by a run in the first innings, reached his personal milestone.

Despite South Africa's steady lead, India's spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar induced significant turn during the opening session, taking crucial wickets. Stubbs, alongside Tony de Zorzi, resisted the spin attack with a resilient 101-run partnership, propelling South Africa further into the lead and complicating India's path to a potential comeback.

India's bowlers continued to struggle with South Africa's robust batting, highlighted by openers Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram's resilient efforts. Jadeja, however, managed to dismiss both, yet South Africa remained in control. As the match unfolded, India's fielders showed signs of fatigue, aware of the daunting challenge ahead in the fourth innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)