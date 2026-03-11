Left Menu

Viv Richards: Championing Cricket and Peace in the Commonwealth

Viv Richards, a West Indies cricket legend, praises India's advancement in white-ball cricket and discusses his role as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Envoy. He aims to promote peace and showcase Antigua and Barbuda's vibrancy during CHOGM 2026, emphasizing cricket's cultural significance within the Commonwealth.

Viv Richards: Championing Cricket and Peace in the Commonwealth
Viv Richards
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's remarkable elevation in white-ball cricket has garnered praise from cricket legend Viv Richards. This accolade follows Team India's dominant 96-run T20 victory over New Zealand. Richards, the official Envoy for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda, highlighted India's mastery of the limited overs formats.

In London, Richards shared his vision for CHOGM, emphasizing the event's theme of 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.' He expressed a commitment to fostering unity and peace while showcasing his home country's charm and vitality to international leaders.

Recalling cricket's cultural roots in the Commonwealth, Richards presented a commemorative bat to King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He marked cricket as an essential facet of life in the Caribbean and expressed hope that the sport would play a pivotal role in promoting global harmony through CHOGM endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

