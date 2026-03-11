Viv Richards: Championing Cricket and Peace in the Commonwealth

India's remarkable elevation in white-ball cricket has garnered praise from cricket legend Viv Richards. This accolade follows Team India's dominant 96-run T20 victory over New Zealand. Richards, the official Envoy for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda, highlighted India's mastery of the limited overs formats.

In London, Richards shared his vision for CHOGM, emphasizing the event's theme of 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.' He expressed a commitment to fostering unity and peace while showcasing his home country's charm and vitality to international leaders.

Recalling cricket's cultural roots in the Commonwealth, Richards presented a commemorative bat to King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He marked cricket as an essential facet of life in the Caribbean and expressed hope that the sport would play a pivotal role in promoting global harmony through CHOGM endeavors.

