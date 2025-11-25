Left Menu

Historic Pay Deal for Australian Gig Workers: A Global First

Australian gig workers, particularly those in the food delivery sector, are set to receive a minimum pay level following a trailblazing agreement between Uber Eats, DoorDash, and the transport union. This world-first deal aims to grant workers a minimum pay on par with casual workers and improved working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, Australian food delivery workers are poised to secure minimum pay rates after a landmark agreement was reached between industry giants Uber Eats and DoorDash and the nation's transport union. The deal is lauded as the first of its kind globally.

According to the draft agreement unveiled on Tuesday, workers are expected to earn a minimum of A$31.30 ($20.19) per hour, marking a substantial rise for many couriers currently compensated per delivery. This pay increase aligns their earnings with Australia's minimum wage for casual workers.

If greenlit by the Fair Work Commission, the agreement will be enacted next July. This follows Australia's center-left government legislation last year, which classified gig workers as 'employee-like' and afforded them rights to negotiate pay and conditions. Uber Eats and DoorDash, alongside other industry players, will further be required to provide accident insurance and detailed job information to their workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

