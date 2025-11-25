Left Menu

Rising Star: Jai Saxena's AFL Journey with Collingwood FC

Jai Saxena, an Indian-origin teen, was drafted by Collingwood FC in the AFL Rookie Draft. The Australian-born, 18-year-old is set to wear jersey number 43, a number previously worn by notable players like Ricky Barham and Nick Maxwell. Collingwood finished fourth in the 2025 season.

Indian-origin teenager Jai Saxena is on the verge of making his mark in the Australian Football League (AFL) with Collingwood FC. Recently picked in the Rookie Draft, the 18-year-old has been assigned jersey number 43, suggesting a promising future.

Born in Australia to Indian parents, Saxena's upcoming debut in the AFL is highly anticipated. Speaking on their website, Collingwood FC announced, "Saxena will wear the 43 in his debut year in the black and white." This number was previously donned by Ricky Barham in the 1970s and later by premiership captain Nick Maxwell.

Collingwood FC ended the 2025 season in a strong fourth position but faced elimination in the preliminary final against the Brisbane Lions. Saxena's entry brings new hope to the club as the new AFL season approaches in March next year.

