Paris St Germain's victory in the Champions League represents more than just a win over Inter Milan. It marks a strategic shift for the French club, which is now focusing on nurturing homegrown talent at its $403 million training campus.

Under this new strategy, PSG aims to build a squad with a French identity, highlighting its commitment to internal development rather than relying on high-profile signings. The training facility unifies the men's, women's, and youth teams under one roof.

This approach also aligns with economic pressures facing French football, as domestic broadcast revenues decline. PSG's new policy is both a sporting ambition and a fiscal necessity, suggesting a long-term plan for sustainable success.

(With inputs from agencies.)