India's Shooting Triumph at Deaflympics: A Medal-Sweeping Success

India's Deaflympics shooting team achieved a remarkable 16-medal haul, showcasing dominant performances in Tokyo. Key contributors included Mahit Sandhu, Abhinav Deshwal, and Pranjali Prashant Dhumal, all bringing home multiple golds and silvers, affirming India's prowess in international shooting competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

India concluded its Deaflympics shooting campaign with a splendid tally of 16 medals. The event was marked by memorable performances, despite Chetan Hanmant Sapkal finishing sixth in his category.

Chetan qualified for the finals with a commendable score but was the first to exit in the shoot-out. Meanwhile, South Korea and Ukraine took the top spots in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

India's shooting team was unstoppable in the contest, amassing 16 medals within ten days, including seven golds. Stars like Mahit Sandhu, Abhinav Deshwal, and Pranjali Dhumal were instrumental in this success, highlighting India's shooting capabilities on the global stage.

