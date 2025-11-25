Left Menu

Blind Women's Cricket Team Shines in World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's blind cricket team was honored by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for winning the inaugural Blind Twenty20 World Cup. The team defeated Nepal in the final and remained undefeated. Their victory inspires specially-abled athletes and women from the blind community to pursue sports careers.

Updated: 25-11-2025 21:40 IST
Blind Women's Cricket Team Shines in World Cup Triumph
In a moment of national pride, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya honored the Indian women's cricket team, who recently emerged victorious at the inaugural Blind Twenty20 World Cup.

Defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Sunday's final in Colombo, the team maintained an unblemished record throughout the six-team competition.

Their victory, hailed by Minister Mandaviya, is seen as a significant source of inspiration both for specially-abled athletes and the wider community, encouraging more women from the blind community to consider sports as a professional pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

