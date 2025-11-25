Blind Women's Cricket Team Shines in World Cup Triumph

In a moment of national pride, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya honored the Indian women's cricket team, who recently emerged victorious at the inaugural Blind Twenty20 World Cup.

Defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Sunday's final in Colombo, the team maintained an unblemished record throughout the six-team competition.

Their victory, hailed by Minister Mandaviya, is seen as a significant source of inspiration both for specially-abled athletes and the wider community, encouraging more women from the blind community to consider sports as a professional pursuit.

