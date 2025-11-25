Kumble Surprised by KL Rahul's Dismissal Against South Africa

Anil Kumble, former head coach of India, expressed his astonishment regarding the manner of KL Rahul's dismissal on the fourth day of the India vs South Africa Test match in Guwahati. Chasing a target of 549 runs, India ended Day 4 at 26/2, with a daunting 522 runs still required for victory.

Kumble discussed Rahul's early exit, which occurred during a crucial final session. Simon Harmer, introduced into the bowling attack with rough outside Rahul's off stump, bowled a strikingly deceptive delivery. Harmer's ball drifted, dipped sharply, and landed perfectly, inducing a mistake from Rahul, who advanced but played across the line, resulting in his stumps being shattered.

In a segment on JioStar's 'Cricket Live', Kumble lauded Harmer's skillful delivery but noted Rahul's poor shot selection. Kumble highlighted that Rahul's choice to go for the drive showed a lapse in concentration. Instead of getting to the ball's pitch, Rahul misjudged the dip and was bowled, epitomizing a classic off-spinner's dismissal.

