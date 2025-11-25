National Capital Gears Up for Prestigious 3x3 Basketball Championship

In a groundbreaking development for Indian basketball, a record 80 teams are set to compete in the 3x3 All India Basketball Championship. Scheduled for December 27 and 28, the national capital will play host to this prestigious tournament, which promises to showcase the sport's dynamic format.

The competition is dedicated to the memory of the late Harish Sharma, an esteemed international basketball player and sports administrator. Organized by the Prithvi Nath Club in collaboration with the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), the event boasts the endorsement of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the official seal of approval from FIBA 3x3.

Sudhanshu Mittal, co-chairperson of the organizing committee, emphasized the tournament's importance, saying, "It is a proud moment for all basketball players and all Indians that this new future-centric format has the endorsement of FIBA." Registrations for the championship are available until December 12, marking an important date for participating teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)