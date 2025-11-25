Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Dream: A Final Showdown Against Australia at Ahmedabad

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 captain, expressed his desire to face Australia in the 2026 T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad, aiming to avenge India's past defeat. During the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement, Rohit Sharma was named the tournament's brand ambassador. He expressed his excitement for the event's return to India.

25-11-2025

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  
  • India

During the schedule announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his preferred match-up for the final. His choice? A rematch against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue where Australia previously defeated India in an ODI World Cup final in 2023.

Suryakumar, who shared the stage with Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, confidently stated his desire to face Australia, recalling the heartbreaking loss India suffered at the hands of Australia, led by Travis Head's stellar century. The 2026 final is set to take place at Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reaches the final.

In a significant announcement that thrilled fans, ICC Chairman Jay Shah appointed Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Rohit expressed his enthusiasm about the tournament returning to India, wishing all teams success and hoping they enjoy the nation's hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

