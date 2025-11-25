Rohit Sharma Lauds 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Expansion

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his delight at the inclusion of new teams in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, emphasizing the sport's rapid global expansion. Speaking at the tournament's schedule announcement, Sharma highlighted the participation of 20 teams as evidence of cricket's burgeoning growth.

Sharma acknowledged the appearance of nations such as Italy, underlining the sport's expanding reach, particularly in regions like Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. He stated, 'We want our sport to grow,' and observed the giant strides cricket has made in recent years, expecting it to improve further.

Sharma warned against underestimating any team in the tournament, noting the competitiveness and strategic preparations involved. He highlighted India's challenging group, which includes rivals like Pakistan, as well as teams like the Netherlands and Namibia. He also expressed hope for India's success, aiming for a final where India triumphs regardless of the opponent.

