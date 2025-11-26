Left Menu

Women's Premier League Auction: Indian and International Stars Set for Big Deals

The inaugural Women's Premier League mega auction will see 277 players, including Indian stars Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani, chase lucrative contracts. International talents like Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Ecclestone are also expected to command high bids. The event, involving five teams, offers 73 available slots.

The Women's Premier League's first-ever mega auction is set to be a groundbreaking event, with 277 players, including 194 Indians, up for grabs. The auction will take place on Thursday, and five teams are eyeing to fill 73 slots from both Indian and international cricketing talent.

Among the marquee players are India's Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, New Zealand's Sophie Devine, and England's Sophie Ecclestone. Indian players, fresh off their ODI World Cup victory, are anticipated to draw significant interest and major deals.

Noteworthy international players include Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Nadine de Klerk, all of whom impressed at the World Cup. With UP Warriorz holding the largest purse and the tournament set to start January 7, the stakes couldn't be higher.

