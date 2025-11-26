Sports Updates: Suspensions, Trades, and Triumphs

In a dramatic turn of events, Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig has been suspended for one game following an on-field altercation during Carolina's 20-9 defeat to the 49ers, where he struck Jauan Jennings.

Meanwhile, significant changes sweep through the Portland Thorns as head coach Rob Gale parts ways with the team, with assistant coach Sarah Lowdon stepping in as interim head coach.

The PGA Tour introduces financial safety nets for players losing full status, adjusting to the reduced elite tier set for 2026, as reported in a memo to players.

(With inputs from agencies.)