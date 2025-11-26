India's Test Cricket Crisis: Former Stars Slam Team's Strategy

Former cricket legends Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have sharply criticized the Indian national team's current strategy following a devastating 0-2 series loss to South Africa. Amid growing concerns, Kumble pointed to head coach Gautam Gambhir's constant team changes and the reliance on all-rounders as key issues.

Kumble and Prasad lamented the impact of losing seasoned players like Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, leaving a young, inexperienced squad in their wake. Prasad particularly slammed India's "all-rounder obsession," calling it a "brain-fade," especially as the strategy failed to pay off on the field, leading to a historic defeat.

Experts, including former stars Kevin Pietersen and Irfan Pathan, expressed disappointment at India's decline in Test cricket—a format where they once dominated at home. This calls into question the team's selection strategy and the need for a clear vision moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)