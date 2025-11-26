Left Menu

Resilient Proteas Stun India with Historic 2-0 Whitewash

South Africa stunned cricket fans by sweeping India 2-0 in a historic Test series victory in Guwahati. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma hailed the achievement, highlighting the team's preparedness and mindset shift despite missing key player Kagiso Rabada. Spinner Simon Harmer's performance gained accolades with 17 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:11 IST
Resilient Proteas Stun India with Historic 2-0 Whitewash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's cricket team pulled off a stunning series victory against India, overcoming challenges to secure a 2-0 triumph in Guwahati. The Proteas, under captain Temba Bavuma, displayed a significant mindset shift and preparation to achieve this remarkable feat without their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Simon Harmer, the standout spinner for South Africa, was named player-of-the-series for his impressive tally of 17 wickets, crucial to their historic win, with six wickets in India's second innings in Guwahati. This victory marks South Africa's first Test series win in India in 25 years, underlining a new chapter in their cricketing journey.

The defeat in Guwahati was India's heaviest in terms of runs, reflecting their vulnerability despite recent dominance at home. Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged South Africa's superior performance and emphasized the need for India not to become complacent about home successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025