Resilient Proteas Stun India with Historic 2-0 Whitewash

South Africa's cricket team pulled off a stunning series victory against India, overcoming challenges to secure a 2-0 triumph in Guwahati. The Proteas, under captain Temba Bavuma, displayed a significant mindset shift and preparation to achieve this remarkable feat without their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Simon Harmer, the standout spinner for South Africa, was named player-of-the-series for his impressive tally of 17 wickets, crucial to their historic win, with six wickets in India's second innings in Guwahati. This victory marks South Africa's first Test series win in India in 25 years, underlining a new chapter in their cricketing journey.

The defeat in Guwahati was India's heaviest in terms of runs, reflecting their vulnerability despite recent dominance at home. Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged South Africa's superior performance and emphasized the need for India not to become complacent about home successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)