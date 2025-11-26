Ousmane Dembélé Set for Champions League Comeback with PSG
Ousmane Dembélé is returning to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League match against Tottenham following a left calf injury, having been sidelined since November 4th. Despite a series of injuries, PSG is focusing on continuing their strong performance after a recent Super Cup victory.
Ousmane Dembélé, the renowned Ballon d'Or winner, is poised to make a much-anticipated return for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash against Tottenham. His inclusion in the squad marks the end of a recovery from a left calf injury sustained in early November.
Dembélé's absence had been a setback for PSG, as he was forced to exit their match against Bayern Munich prematurely, just weeks after recovering from a right hamstring injury while playing for France in September.
PSG has grappled with multiple injuries this season, yet continues to exhibit resilience. Though right back Achraf Hakimi remains sidelined with an ankle injury, the club aims to leverage its recent Super Cup success against Tottenham to bolster its standing in the Champions League league phase.
