Left Menu

Ousmane Dembélé Set for Champions League Comeback with PSG

Ousmane Dembélé is returning to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League match against Tottenham following a left calf injury, having been sidelined since November 4th. Despite a series of injuries, PSG is focusing on continuing their strong performance after a recent Super Cup victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:17 IST
Ousmane Dembélé Set for Champions League Comeback with PSG
  • Country:
  • France

Ousmane Dembélé, the renowned Ballon d'Or winner, is poised to make a much-anticipated return for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash against Tottenham. His inclusion in the squad marks the end of a recovery from a left calf injury sustained in early November.

Dembélé's absence had been a setback for PSG, as he was forced to exit their match against Bayern Munich prematurely, just weeks after recovering from a right hamstring injury while playing for France in September.

PSG has grappled with multiple injuries this season, yet continues to exhibit resilience. Though right back Achraf Hakimi remains sidelined with an ankle injury, the club aims to leverage its recent Super Cup success against Tottenham to bolster its standing in the Champions League league phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025