Ousmane Dembélé Set for Champions League Comeback with PSG

Ousmane Dembélé, the renowned Ballon d'Or winner, is poised to make a much-anticipated return for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash against Tottenham. His inclusion in the squad marks the end of a recovery from a left calf injury sustained in early November.

Dembélé's absence had been a setback for PSG, as he was forced to exit their match against Bayern Munich prematurely, just weeks after recovering from a right hamstring injury while playing for France in September.

PSG has grappled with multiple injuries this season, yet continues to exhibit resilience. Though right back Achraf Hakimi remains sidelined with an ankle injury, the club aims to leverage its recent Super Cup success against Tottenham to bolster its standing in the Champions League league phase.

