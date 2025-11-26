Mahindra Racing Charges Ahead: Commitment to Formula E's Gen4 Era

Mahindra Racing has confirmed its participation in the Gen4 era of the Formula E World Championship, guaranteeing its presence until 2030. The announcement marks a significant phase for the Indian manufacturer, which has been a part of Formula E since its inception in 2014-15, finishing fourth last season.

The upcoming Gen4 era promises faster and more efficient cars, scheduled to hit the track from the 2026-27 season onwards. Mahindra Racing's commitment strengthens the series, as it navigates through continuous changes in the electric racing landscape.

Team principal Frederic Bertrand emphasized the importance of their long-term vision and continuous involvement, while Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds commended Mahindra's dedication to sustainable mobility and innovation, integral to Formula E's global mission.