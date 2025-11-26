Left Menu

Mahindra Racing Charges Ahead: Commitment to Formula E's Gen4 Era

Mahindra Racing announces its commitment to the Gen4 era of Formula E, extending its presence in the electric racing series until 2030. With the introduction of faster Gen4 cars in 2026-27, the team aims for top positions, enhancing its long-term involvement in promoting sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:25 IST
Mahindra Racing has confirmed its participation in the Gen4 era of the Formula E World Championship, guaranteeing its presence until 2030. The announcement marks a significant phase for the Indian manufacturer, which has been a part of Formula E since its inception in 2014-15, finishing fourth last season.

The upcoming Gen4 era promises faster and more efficient cars, scheduled to hit the track from the 2026-27 season onwards. Mahindra Racing's commitment strengthens the series, as it navigates through continuous changes in the electric racing landscape.

Team principal Frederic Bertrand emphasized the importance of their long-term vision and continuous involvement, while Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds commended Mahindra's dedication to sustainable mobility and innovation, integral to Formula E's global mission.

