India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India has secured the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, expressing his excitement about the opportunity.

Modi highlighted India's commitment to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, indicating a readiness to celebrate the historic event with fervor.

He congratulated the people of India and the sports community for propelling the country onto the global sporting stage and welcomed the global community to the forthcoming event.

(With inputs from agencies.)