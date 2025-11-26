Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Century Ignites Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

In an explosive display of batting prowess, Urvil Patel led Gujarat to a formidable eight-wicket victory over Services in their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patel, debuting as T20 captain, struck an unbeaten 119 off 37 balls, setting the stage for a memorable tournament run.

Retaining his position with the Chennai Super Kings, the 27-year-old showcased his talents by smashing 12 fours and 10 sixes, achieving the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian in just 31 balls. With consistent performance, Patel shared an impressive 174-run partnership with Aarya Desai, effectively chasing down a target of 183 runs in 12.3 overs.

Around the tournament, other Group C matches displayed equally exciting cricket, including Punjab's dominant win over Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry's closely-fought victory against Haryana. These early results promise a thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)