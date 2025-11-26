Left Menu

Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Century Ignites Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Urvil Patel smashed a stunning 37-ball 119, helping Gujarat secure a commanding win over Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His debut as T20 captain saw him make history with the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian. The tournament also featured other thrilling matches across Group C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:17 IST
Urvil Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In an explosive display of batting prowess, Urvil Patel led Gujarat to a formidable eight-wicket victory over Services in their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patel, debuting as T20 captain, struck an unbeaten 119 off 37 balls, setting the stage for a memorable tournament run.

Retaining his position with the Chennai Super Kings, the 27-year-old showcased his talents by smashing 12 fours and 10 sixes, achieving the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian in just 31 balls. With consistent performance, Patel shared an impressive 174-run partnership with Aarya Desai, effectively chasing down a target of 183 runs in 12.3 overs.

Around the tournament, other Group C matches displayed equally exciting cricket, including Punjab's dominant win over Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry's closely-fought victory against Haryana. These early results promise a thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

