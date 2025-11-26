Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran once again showcased his enormous talent with a well-paced fifty, steering Karnataka to a crucial five-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in their opening Group D clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy.

Uttarakhand set a challenging target by scoring 197 for five in the allotted 20 overs, but Karnataka's batters, led by Smaran and bolstered by late heroics from Praveen Dubey and Shubbang Hegde, chased it down in a thrilling finish. Vidwath Kaverappa's key three-wicket haul also stood out in Karnataka's bowling attack.

Meanwhile, in other SMAT matches, Jharkhand handed an ongoing Delhi side another setback, comfortably chasing down a target of 133 in just 14.5 overs, while Rajasthan secured a decisive victory against Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)