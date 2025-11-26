Left Menu

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran displayed his outstanding capabilities with a timely half-century, leading Karnataka to a five-wicket triumph over Uttarakhand in the Group D opener of the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy. After Uttarakhand posted 197/5, Karnataka chased the target with pivotal contributions from late-order batsmen Praveen Dubey and Shubbang Hegde.

Ravichandran Smaran once again showcased his enormous talent with a well-paced fifty, steering Karnataka to a crucial five-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in their opening Group D clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy.

Uttarakhand set a challenging target by scoring 197 for five in the allotted 20 overs, but Karnataka's batters, led by Smaran and bolstered by late heroics from Praveen Dubey and Shubbang Hegde, chased it down in a thrilling finish. Vidwath Kaverappa's key three-wicket haul also stood out in Karnataka's bowling attack.

Meanwhile, in other SMAT matches, Jharkhand handed an ongoing Delhi side another setback, comfortably chasing down a target of 133 in just 14.5 overs, while Rajasthan secured a decisive victory against Tamil Nadu.

