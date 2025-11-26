Ahmedabad: The Epicenter of the Commonwealth Games' Next Century
Ahmedabad has been selected to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the centenary of the event. The city in Gujarat, India, was chosen over Abuja, Nigeria. The 2030 Games will feature an expanded roster of sports and aim to lay the groundwork for the next century of the Commonwealth movement.
In a landmark decision, Ahmedabad has been confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This centenary edition aims to cement the legacy of the Commonwealth movement for the next hundred years.
Amdavad, as it is locally known, prevailed over Abuja, Nigeria, after garnering a majority vote from the 74 Commonwealth member nations during the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow.
The 2030 Games will showcase an increased number of disciplines, intending to reflect the evolving landscape of global sports. Organizers are keen to incorporate both traditional and new sports to captivate audiences worldwide.
