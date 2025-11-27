Vitinha's Brilliance Propels PSG to Thrilling Victory Over Tottenham

In a thrilling display of resilience, Paris St Germain fought back to secure a 5-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday. Two exceptional moments from Vitinha helped steer Luis Enrique's side to victory despite some defensive vulnerabilities.

Vitinha's hat-trick, which included two striking goals and a penalty, proved crucial for PSG. Goals from Pacho and Fabian Ruiz also contributed to the win. The Parisians were challenged as Tottenham took the lead twice through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, the latter scoring both goals.

Despite finishing with 10 players after Lucas Hernandez's late dismissal, PSG sits second in the league phase standings, poised for direct qualification to the last 16. Tottenham, on the other hand, stand 16th with eight points. PSG demonstrated improved control and determination to overturn the match in their favor at the Parc des Princes.