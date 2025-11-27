Hole-in-One Marvels Steal Show at Australian PGA Championship

In a thrilling start to the Australian PGA Championship, local golfer Daniel Gale captured headlines with an astonishing hole-in-one, grabbing a sleek BMW even as storms disrupted the first round.

Spain's Sebastian Garcia maintained a two-stroke lead, showcasing impressive form at the prestigious Royal Queensland course. Gale's remarkable feat on the par-three 11th propelled him to second place on the leaderboard, while New Zealander Kazuma Kobori also scored a hole-in-one on the 17th 'party hole'.

The event featured notable performances from Ryan Fox, Ding Wenyi, and Anthony Quayle, who shared the clubhouse lead. As the first round resumes, anticipation remains high for the ongoing battles among seasoned veterans and emerging talents.