Triumph in Darkness: India's Blind Women's Cricket Team Shines in T20 World Cup Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a meeting with the triumphant Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team following their momentous victory in the inaugural Blind T20 World Cup. The team claimed the title by defeating Nepal with an impressive seven-wicket victory in the final held in Colombo.

The success of the Indian Women's blind team in this six-nation tournament follows closely on the heels of the women's senior cricket team securing their first-ever ODI World Cup win. Celebrations were in order as the members of the blind team gifted Prime Minister Modi an autographed bat, while he reciprocated by signing a ball for the team.

Praising the players for their historic achievement, Prime Minister Modi had earlier lauded their efforts on social media, writing, "Congratulations to Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! This feat, achieved while remaining unbeaten, is a shining example of hard work, teamwork, and determination. Each player is a champion, and their success will inspire future generations."

(With inputs from agencies.)