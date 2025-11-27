Sports Highlights: From Formula One to the NBA Showdowns

The world of sports is abuzz with exciting updates, from the fast lanes of Formula One to the competitive courts of the NBA. In F1 news, Oscar Piastri has confirmed he will not be aiding teammate Lando Norris in securing a championship win. The decision comes as Piastri trails both Norris and Max Verstappen with critical races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on the horizon.

Football fans rejoice as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is activated from injured reserve, set to start in the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly secured free-agent pitcher Dylan Cease in a substantial seven-year deal, aiming to bolster their roster after last season's World Series appearance.

In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche continues to dominate, matching a franchise record with their third consecutive shutout. Other notable developments include the potential hiring of Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as Southern University's head football coach, and Golden State's Stephen Curry facing an MRI for a quad injury following a tough game against the Houston Rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)