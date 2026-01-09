Left Menu

Sports Blitz: From NHL Legends to Olympic Dreams

A roundup of sports news covers the passing of NHL legend Glenn Hall, the Jazz's victory over Mavericks, Connor McDavid's Olympic debut, impressive performances by Ilia Malinin and Chloe Kim, major NFL firings, a milestone by Patrick Kane, and updates on Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:26 IST
Sports Blitz: From NHL Legends to Olympic Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant loss for the sports world, Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall has passed away at the age of 94 in Stony Plain, Alberta. Known as 'Mr. Goalie', Hall was famed for his record 502 consecutive starts and multiple awards during his 18-year NHL career.

In basketball, the Utah Jazz ended their losing streak by defeating the Dallas Mavericks with a close 116-114 win. Lauri Markkanen led the charge with 33 points, while other key players also contributed to the victory.

The Winter Olympics are set to feature the much-anticipated debut of Canadian ice hockey star Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim may face challenges after dislocating her shoulder, and Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal from singles at the Australian Open due to ongoing injury concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
2
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
3
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global
4
Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026