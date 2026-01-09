Sports Blitz: From NHL Legends to Olympic Dreams

In a significant loss for the sports world, Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall has passed away at the age of 94 in Stony Plain, Alberta. Known as 'Mr. Goalie', Hall was famed for his record 502 consecutive starts and multiple awards during his 18-year NHL career.

In basketball, the Utah Jazz ended their losing streak by defeating the Dallas Mavericks with a close 116-114 win. Lauri Markkanen led the charge with 33 points, while other key players also contributed to the victory.

The Winter Olympics are set to feature the much-anticipated debut of Canadian ice hockey star Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim may face challenges after dislocating her shoulder, and Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal from singles at the Australian Open due to ongoing injury concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)