Marco Odermatt Shines Again: Dominant Victory at Copper Mountain

Marco Odermatt, Switzerland's four-time Alpine Ski World Cup champion, began his Super-G season triumphantly at Copper Mountain on Thursday. Odermatt delivered a stunning performance in challenging conditions, narrowly defeating Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr by a mere 0.08 seconds, marking his 47th World Cup win.

This victory in the Super-G also celebrated the circuit's return to Copper Mountain after a long hiatus since 1976. This win followed Odermatt's success in Soelden's Giant Slalom opener last month, illustrating his consistent dominance in the skiing world.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde made an emotional comeback, placing 24th after a long injury break, with support from partner and American star, Mikaela Shiffrin. The racing excitement persists with the men's Giant Slalom scheduled as the next highlight.