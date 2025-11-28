Left Menu

The Legacy of Fuzzy Zoeller: A Golf Legend with a Tarnished Past

Fuzzy Zoeller, a celebrated golfer known for his charismatic presence and two major victories, passed away at 74. Despite his achievements, his career was overshadowed by a racially insensitive comment made about Tiger Woods during the 1997 Masters, a moment he regretted throughout his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:37 IST
Fuzzy Zoeller, the two-time major champion whose infectious charm made him a beloved figure in golf, has passed away at 74. However, his storied career was marred by a racially charged joke about Tiger Woods during the 1997 Masters.

Known for his speed on the course and easygoing demeanor, Zoeller's career highlights include a groundbreaking win at the 1979 Masters and a memorable playoff victory over Greg Norman at the 1984 U.S. Open. Although Zoeller issued apologies, he admitted the comment followed him throughout his career.

Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr. in New Albany, Indiana, his life in golf began at a junior college in Florida, eventually leading to a professional career with ten PGA tour wins. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship and an unforgettable presence on the golf course, albeit not without controversy.

