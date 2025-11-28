The Legacy of Fuzzy Zoeller: A Golf Legend with a Tarnished Past

Fuzzy Zoeller, the two-time major champion whose infectious charm made him a beloved figure in golf, has passed away at 74. However, his storied career was marred by a racially charged joke about Tiger Woods during the 1997 Masters.

Known for his speed on the course and easygoing demeanor, Zoeller's career highlights include a groundbreaking win at the 1979 Masters and a memorable playoff victory over Greg Norman at the 1984 U.S. Open. Although Zoeller issued apologies, he admitted the comment followed him throughout his career.

Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr. in New Albany, Indiana, his life in golf began at a junior college in Florida, eventually leading to a professional career with ten PGA tour wins. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship and an unforgettable presence on the golf course, albeit not without controversy.