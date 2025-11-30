Indian Badminton Triumph: Treesa and Gayatri Shine, Srikanth Falls Short
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retained their women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International, displaying resilience and strategic play. However, Kidambi Srikanth's near eight-year title drought continued after a narrow final loss to Jason Gunawan. The event highlighted a mix of triumphs and near misses for Indian shuttlers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a display of tactical brilliance and resilience, the Indian badminton duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retained their women's doubles crown at the Syed Modi International Super 300.
Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth's quest to end his eight-year title drought fell heartbreakingly short as he lost to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in a tense final.
The thrilling matches, marked by strategy and skill, underscore the mixed fortunes of Indian shuttlers on an international stage, with towering victories and poignant near misses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kidambi Srikanth and Treesa-Gayatri Duo Progress to Syed Modi International Finals
Rising Stars Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300
Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Syed Modi International
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300
Young Aces Shine: Upsets Galore at Syed Modi International