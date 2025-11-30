Left Menu

Indian Badminton Triumph: Treesa and Gayatri Shine, Srikanth Falls Short

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retained their women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International, displaying resilience and strategic play. However, Kidambi Srikanth's near eight-year title drought continued after a narrow final loss to Jason Gunawan. The event highlighted a mix of triumphs and near misses for Indian shuttlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 18:52 IST
  • India

In a display of tactical brilliance and resilience, the Indian badminton duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retained their women's doubles crown at the Syed Modi International Super 300.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth's quest to end his eight-year title drought fell heartbreakingly short as he lost to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in a tense final.

The thrilling matches, marked by strategy and skill, underscore the mixed fortunes of Indian shuttlers on an international stage, with towering victories and poignant near misses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

