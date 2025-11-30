Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Explosive Century Powers Jharkhand to Victory

Ishan Kishan's explosive 113 off 50 balls led Jharkhand to an eight-wicket win over Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, positioning him favorably for the national T20I selection. Meanwhile, Rajasthan triumphed over Karnataka by a narrow margin, and Delhi secured a win against Saurashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:21 IST
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, Ishan Kishan hammered an unbeaten 113 off just 50 balls, steering Jharkhand to a commanding eight-wicket win over Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match. Kishan's knock featured 10 fours and eight towering sixes, as Jharkhand comfortably chased down Tripura's total of 182 for seven within 17.3 overs.

The timing of Kishan's innings couldn't be more crucial, coming just ahead of the national selectors' meeting to finalize India's T20I squad against South Africa. His formidable display was well-supported by Virat Singh, who contributed an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls, helping Jharkhand post 185 for two, becoming joint leaders with Rajasthan in the group on 12 points.

Meanwhile, in another gripping clash, Rajasthan edged out Karnataka by a single run in a high-tension finish. Despite a formidable chase led by Karnataka's Karun Nair and R Smaran, they fell short, managing only 200 for eight in response to Rajasthan's 201 for five. Karnataka's campaign hit a stumbling block, leaving them fifth on the table.

