Kohli's Heroics and Kuldeep's Spin Lead India to Victory

Virat Kohli's brilliant hundred and Kuldeep Yadav's impressive bowling led India to a 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series. Kohli's 135 and crucial partnerships helped India set a target of 349, with South Africa falling short at 332.

Ranchi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:07 IST
In a thrilling display of cricket, Virat Kohli's exceptional century and the tactical finesse of Kuldeep Yadav's spin bowling propelled India to a narrow 17-run victory against South Africa. This exciting encounter opened the three-match ODI series, with India securing a 1-0 lead.

Kohli's masterful innings of 135 off 120 balls was crucial in driving India to a formidable 349 for 8. His prolific partnership with Rohit Sharma, adding 136 runs, laid a solid foundation for the innings, supplemented by KL Rahul's brisk 60 off 56 balls.

South Africa, in pursuit of 350, started poorly but fought back through contributions from Matthew Breeetzke and Marco Jansen. Despite their efforts, Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and Harshit Rana's crucial breakthroughs curtailed South Africa's chase, concluding at 332.

