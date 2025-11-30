Kohli's Heroics and Kuldeep's Spin Lead India to Victory

In a thrilling display of cricket, Virat Kohli's exceptional century and the tactical finesse of Kuldeep Yadav's spin bowling propelled India to a narrow 17-run victory against South Africa. This exciting encounter opened the three-match ODI series, with India securing a 1-0 lead.

Kohli's masterful innings of 135 off 120 balls was crucial in driving India to a formidable 349 for 8. His prolific partnership with Rohit Sharma, adding 136 runs, laid a solid foundation for the innings, supplemented by KL Rahul's brisk 60 off 56 balls.

South Africa, in pursuit of 350, started poorly but fought back through contributions from Matthew Breeetzke and Marco Jansen. Despite their efforts, Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and Harshit Rana's crucial breakthroughs curtailed South Africa's chase, concluding at 332.

