India Shines: Kohli and Sharma Dazzle in ODI Thriller Against South Africa

India's cricket captain KL Rahul praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their outstanding performances in the first ODI against South Africa, making the opposition look 'silly'. Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century with a 120-ball 135, while Sharma supported with a well-played 57, leading India to a 17-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rahul, speaking at the post-match presentation, admitted to some nerves during the close encounter but lauded the team's ability to maintain pressure with consistent wickets. Newcomers Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav were highlighted for keeping their cool in what turned out to be a high-scoring match.

Kuldeep, who took four wickets, discussed his strategy of mixing deliveries to challenge South African batters. Meanwhile, South African captain Aiden Markram expressed pride in his team's chase and pinpointed areas for improvement, particularly the top order's early collapse.

