Left Menu

Isak's Landmark Goal Resurrects Liverpool's Campaign

Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, leading to a victory over West Ham. Key player Mohamed Salah was benched, and Isak seized the opportunity, opening the scoring. Cody Gakpo secured the win with another goal, marking Liverpool's return to winning form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:49 IST
Isak's Landmark Goal Resurrects Liverpool's Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a crucial match for Liverpool, Alexander Isak broke his Premier League duck with a decisive goal that set the tone for a 2-0 victory against West Ham. On a day where Mohamed Salah was notably absent from the starting lineup, Isak and Cody Gakpo stepped up, culminating in a much-needed win at the London Stadium.

Isak, the British record signing, showcased his worth in the 60th minute, converting a chance that placed Liverpool ahead. The Sweden international, acquired for $170 million from Newcastle, had faced scrutiny but delivered when his team needed him most. His contribution was a turning point in reversing Liverpool's recent poor form.

In other action, Manchester United registered a comeback win with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount against Crystal Palace. Aston Villa and Brighton also secured victories, overcoming Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest, respectively. With their performance, Liverpool shows promise in overcoming recent struggles, though consistency remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

 India
2
Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar Pradesh

Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar P...

 India
3
Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

 India
4
SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminals operating from offshore tax haven countries.

SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025