Isak's Landmark Goal Resurrects Liverpool's Campaign

In a crucial match for Liverpool, Alexander Isak broke his Premier League duck with a decisive goal that set the tone for a 2-0 victory against West Ham. On a day where Mohamed Salah was notably absent from the starting lineup, Isak and Cody Gakpo stepped up, culminating in a much-needed win at the London Stadium.

Isak, the British record signing, showcased his worth in the 60th minute, converting a chance that placed Liverpool ahead. The Sweden international, acquired for $170 million from Newcastle, had faced scrutiny but delivered when his team needed him most. His contribution was a turning point in reversing Liverpool's recent poor form.

In other action, Manchester United registered a comeback win with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount against Crystal Palace. Aston Villa and Brighton also secured victories, overcoming Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest, respectively. With their performance, Liverpool shows promise in overcoming recent struggles, though consistency remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)