Verstappen Triumphs in Qatar, Sets Up Abu Dhabi Showdown

Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Qatar Grand Prix, sparking an intense title showdown with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen's win moved him to second place. Piastri finished second in Qatar and is now third overall. The top three drivers have seven wins each this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:05 IST
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Max Verstappen secured a thrilling victory in the Qatar Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday, intensifying the Formula One title race. The showdown now heads into a climactic finale in Abu Dhabi, with key contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri still in the mix.

Lando Norris, representing McLaren, secured a fourth-place finish, trailing behind Carlos Sainz of Williams, and saw his points lead diminish to just 12. Verstappen's third consecutive win in Qatar has propelled him into second place in the overall standings.

Oscar Piastri, who had initially grabbed pole position and won the Saturday sprint, clinched second place in Qatar. He now sits in third place overall, just four points behind four-time world champion Verstappen. The top three drivers have each secured seven wins this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

