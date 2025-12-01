Left Menu

Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Crowned World Athletes of the Year

Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, two leading figures in athletics, were honored as World Athletes of the Year. Duplantis retained his pole vault title and set multiple records, while McLaughlin-Levrone excelled in the 400m events. Both athletes ended their seasons undefeated and celebrated remarkable achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 04:20 IST
Sweden's pole vault prodigy, Mondo Duplantis, and American 400m sensation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, have been named World Athletes of the Year. This accolade follows Duplantis's defense of his World Championship gold and record-setting feats, with an unbeaten streak across 16 competitions.

The 26-year-old Duplantis also secured his fifth consecutive Diamond League victory, demonstrating his dominance in the field. 'I hope to keep pushing and challenging those who vote for me in future years,' Duplantis expressed with ambition.

Parallel to Duplantis, McLaughlin-Levrone maintained her two-year unbeaten run in the 400m, excelling in both flat and hurdles categories. Her milestone 47.78-second performance in Tokyo, the second-fastest 400m ever, and her contribution to the U.S. relay team's gold medal, underscore her versatility and prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

