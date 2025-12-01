Labuschagne Backs Khawaja Amidst Ashes Opening Order Debate

Marnus Labuschagne has thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes test, emphasizing his decision not to move up the batting order even if Australia decides to make changes. Khawaja faced challenges with back spasms during Australia's recent victory over England in Perth, contributing only two runs and missing as an opener.

The stellar century by Travis Head, stepping in as an opener, revitalized debates about Australia's top order. However, Labuschagne was firm in his stance at Brisbane's Gabba, asserting that Khawaja didn't need advice. 'He's an amazing player,' Labuschagne affirmed, praising Khawaja's adaptability and first-class cricket performance.

The contention over the opening partnership has been ongoing since David Warner's departure, with Labuschagne and Steve Smith temporarily stepping in. Labuschagne expressed confidence about the lineup, ruling out himself and Smith from opening roles. His recent comeback, highlighted by a partnership with Head culminating in an eight-wicket win, underscores his optimistic outlook.

