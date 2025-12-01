Left Menu

Labuschagne Backs Khawaja Amidst Ashes Opening Order Debate

Marnus Labuschagne supports Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes test, dismissing any need for Khawaja to move from his opener position. Despite Khawaja's recent struggles, Labuschagne stresses his experience and skills, suggesting stability over restructuring as Australia's team faces changes since David Warner's retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:50 IST
Labuschagne Backs Khawaja Amidst Ashes Opening Order Debate
Marnus Labuschagne
  • Country:
  • Australia

Marnus Labuschagne has thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes test, emphasizing his decision not to move up the batting order even if Australia decides to make changes. Khawaja faced challenges with back spasms during Australia's recent victory over England in Perth, contributing only two runs and missing as an opener.

The stellar century by Travis Head, stepping in as an opener, revitalized debates about Australia's top order. However, Labuschagne was firm in his stance at Brisbane's Gabba, asserting that Khawaja didn't need advice. 'He's an amazing player,' Labuschagne affirmed, praising Khawaja's adaptability and first-class cricket performance.

The contention over the opening partnership has been ongoing since David Warner's departure, with Labuschagne and Steve Smith temporarily stepping in. Labuschagne expressed confidence about the lineup, ruling out himself and Smith from opening roles. His recent comeback, highlighted by a partnership with Head culminating in an eight-wicket win, underscores his optimistic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Faces Protests at West Bengal CEO Office

Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Faces Protests at West Bengal CEO Office

 India
2
Russian Banks Poised to Restructure Railways Debt: A Financial Balancing Act

Russian Banks Poised to Restructure Railways Debt: A Financial Balancing Act

 Global
3
SC asks all States, UTs to setup regional and state cyber crime coordination centres to deal with such online offences.

SC asks all States, UTs to setup regional and state cyber crime coordination...

 India
4
Ensuring Seamless Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister’s Directives

Ensuring Seamless Paddy Procurement in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister’s Direc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025