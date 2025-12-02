Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona's Bonmati out for five months after leg surgery

"Elite football pushes you to the limit in every way, and there were factors that were currently preventing me from enjoying the profession and everyday life. "Honestly, I felt it was a moment to hit the brakes, and in fact, I considered it, but I didn't, and life has stopped me abruptly." The 27-year-old, who played in Friday's goalless first leg in Kaiserslautern, has lifted the World Cup with Spain along with last year's Nations League where she scored in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:33 IST
Soccer-Barcelona's Bonmati out for five months after leg surgery

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati is expected to be out of action for around five months after the three-time Ballon d'Or winner underwent surgery on her fractured left fibula, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday. Bonmati suffered the injury during training with the Spanish national team on Sunday ahead of the second leg of their Women's Nations League final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday.

"Surgery went well and now it's time to recover physically and mentally," Bonmati posted on Instagram. "Elite football pushes you to the limit in every way, and there were factors that were currently preventing me from enjoying the profession and everyday life.

"Honestly, I felt it was a moment to hit the brakes, and in fact, I considered it, but I didn't, and life has stopped me abruptly." The 27-year-old, who played in Friday's goalless first leg in Kaiserslautern, has lifted the World Cup with Spain along with last year's Nations League where she scored in the final. Bonmati has also won three Champions League trophies with Barca and six league titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
2
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India
3
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India
4
Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaligarh Refinery

Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaliga...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025