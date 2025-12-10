Left Menu

Melbourne City Holds FC Seoul as Jesse Lingard Bids Farewell

Melbourne City secured a 1-1 draw against FC Seoul in the Asian Champions League, spoiling Jesse Lingard's farewell match. Lingard scored first before Takeshi Kanamori equalized. The result extends Melbourne’s unbeaten streak to four matches, positioning them ahead of Seoul in the league standings.

Melbourne City Holds FC Seoul as Jesse Lingard Bids Farewell
Melbourne City managed to clinch a 1-1 draw with FC Seoul during the Asian Champions League tie on Wednesday, preventing Jesse Lingard from securing a victorious send-off. Lingard, who confirmed his departure recently, gave FC Seoul the lead in the 31st minute.

However, Melbourne's substitute Takeshi Kanamori responded with a crucial equalizer, netting a right-foot strike in the 74th minute, ensuring his team remains unbeaten in their last four outings in the competition. Despite the draw, Lingard expressed mixed emotions as he bid farewell to FC Seoul, reflecting on his rewarding two-year tenure.

With the result, Melbourne City advances to 10 points from six matches, overtaking FC Seoul by one point. In the same league, Sanfrecce Hiroshima rose to third place following their victory over Shanghai Shenhua. The top eight teams will proceed to the knockout rounds scheduled for next March in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

