Salah's Future Uncertain: Saudi Pro League Looks to Younger Players

Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg suggests that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is not a suitable fit for the Saudi Pro League, urging clubs to target younger talents like Vinicius Jr. Salah's future remains uncertain, amid past talks with Saudi clubs and Liverpool's rejection of a substantial offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:41 IST
Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is not suited to the Saudi Pro League, recommending a focus on younger talents such as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Speaking in Riyadh, Harburg questioned the suitability of signing Salah, who has previously been a target for Saudi clubs.

Salah's position at Liverpool is increasingly precarious following public criticism of the club's management, and speculation is mounting around a possible move to the lucrative league. Liverpool notably turned down a £150 million offer for Salah in 2023, highlighting the winger's uncertain future.

Harburg, expressing concerns over a potential Salah transfer, noted that Saudi clubs might prefer not to reengage with a player who previously declined their advances, particularly given his recent performance downturn. The focus, he suggests, should be on acquiring younger players who represent the future of the league.

