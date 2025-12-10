Salah's Future Uncertain: Saudi Pro League Looks to Younger Players
Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg suggests that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is not a suitable fit for the Saudi Pro League, urging clubs to target younger talents like Vinicius Jr. Salah's future remains uncertain, amid past talks with Saudi clubs and Liverpool's rejection of a substantial offer.
Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is not suited to the Saudi Pro League, recommending a focus on younger talents such as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Speaking in Riyadh, Harburg questioned the suitability of signing Salah, who has previously been a target for Saudi clubs.
Salah's position at Liverpool is increasingly precarious following public criticism of the club's management, and speculation is mounting around a possible move to the lucrative league. Liverpool notably turned down a £150 million offer for Salah in 2023, highlighting the winger's uncertain future.
Harburg, expressing concerns over a potential Salah transfer, noted that Saudi clubs might prefer not to reengage with a player who previously declined their advances, particularly given his recent performance downturn. The focus, he suggests, should be on acquiring younger players who represent the future of the league.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Khaleda Zia's Critical Health Response Sparks Discussions on Possible Overseas Transfer
Plea for Compassionate Prison Transfers in Kashmir
Tewari Calls for Constitutional Curb on Pre-Election Cash Transfers Amid Rising Debts
Bolsonaro's Legal Team Pushes for Hospital Transfer
Elon Musk Denies $800 Billion Valuation Rumors