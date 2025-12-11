Alonso's Resilience Amid Real Madrid's Struggles

Xabi Alonso has maintained a positive outlook for Real Madrid's future, despite a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. The defeat marks only two wins in the last eight games across all competitions.

Alonso praised his players for their commitment, acknowledging the tough results while understanding the high expectations from fans. He remains committed to improving team performance and is positive that the team will rebound.

Amidst reports of internal tensions, players displayed support for their coach. Albeit criticism is part of the job at a club like Real Madrid, Alonso remains focused on turning the tide, with an upcoming match against Alaves.