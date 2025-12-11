Left Menu

PGTI's Strategic Play: Striking Balance in Golf Competitions

The Professional Golf Tour India (PGTI) has eased its stance on players previously penalized for joining a rival league. While court cases are pending, players must secure PGTI permission to participate in new events. PGTI emphasizes a unified governance structure to ensure clarity for athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:50 IST
PGTI's Strategic Play: Striking Balance in Golf Competitions
  • Country:
  • India

The Professional Golf Tour India (PGTI) has softened its position regarding players who participated in a rival league backed by Yuvraj Singh. President Kapil Dev confirmed that despite initial show cause notices, players will not be restricted from competing in upcoming PGTI events.

Announcing the introduction of '72 The League', set for February 21 to March 6 next year across three Delhi-NCR courses, PGTI aims to provide a unified platform for national level golf. The move follows September's contentious issuance of show cause notices to golfers, including Olympian Gaganjeet Bhullar, for participating in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which coincided with the PGTI Chennai Open.

While Kapil expressed openness to senior-focused tournaments, he stressed the importance of a clear developmental path for younger players. The cases regarding the notices remain in court, yet PGTI stands firm on requiring players to obtain formal releases to join other leagues, maintaining governance integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025