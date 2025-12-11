PGTI's Strategic Play: Striking Balance in Golf Competitions
The Professional Golf Tour India (PGTI) has eased its stance on players previously penalized for joining a rival league. While court cases are pending, players must secure PGTI permission to participate in new events. PGTI emphasizes a unified governance structure to ensure clarity for athletes.
The Professional Golf Tour India (PGTI) has softened its position regarding players who participated in a rival league backed by Yuvraj Singh. President Kapil Dev confirmed that despite initial show cause notices, players will not be restricted from competing in upcoming PGTI events.
Announcing the introduction of '72 The League', set for February 21 to March 6 next year across three Delhi-NCR courses, PGTI aims to provide a unified platform for national level golf. The move follows September's contentious issuance of show cause notices to golfers, including Olympian Gaganjeet Bhullar, for participating in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which coincided with the PGTI Chennai Open.
While Kapil expressed openness to senior-focused tournaments, he stressed the importance of a clear developmental path for younger players. The cases regarding the notices remain in court, yet PGTI stands firm on requiring players to obtain formal releases to join other leagues, maintaining governance integrity.
