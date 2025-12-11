Left Menu

Bumrah's Rare Off Day as South Africa Dominates in Mullanpur

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah experienced an unusual setback in T20Is against South Africa, conceding four sixes in a single innings. Despite Bumrah's rare poor performance, India managed to keep pressure, with Varun Chakravarthy emerging as the standout bowler. South Africa posted an impressive total of 213/4.

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an uncommon turn of events, Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah faced significant challenges during a T20I match against South Africa, becoming a target for four sixes in a single innings for the first time at Mullanpur.

Bumrah started strong, delivering a quiet first over conceding only two runs. However, subsequent overs saw the South African batsmen, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, successfully taking on Bumrah, accumulating crucial runs through sixes and wide balls.

Despite his uncharacteristic performance resulting in 45 runs in four overs, Bumrah's T20I statistics remain largely unscathed with 101 wickets in 82 matches. Meanwhile, an explosive 90-run blitz by de Kock and significant contributions by Ferreira and Miller led South Africa to a formidable 213/4.

